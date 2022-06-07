Advocates Blame 'Smear Campaign' For Hobbled FCC

By Christopher Cole (June 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A public advocacy group blasted Senate Democrats for failing to move President Joe Biden's languishing nominee to the Federal Communications Commission, noting that it's been more than 500 days into his administration and the FCC still isn't fully functioning. As nominee Gigi Sohn's supporters grow increasingly frustrated and worried as lawmakers enter the home stretch before the fall midterms, Free Press Action said the lag in bringing Sohn's name to the floor spells deep trouble for the nomination. The liberal-leaning organization on June 3 blamed corporate lobbyists for holding up Sohn and excoriated Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his purported inaction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS