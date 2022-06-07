Fake SSN Card Is Grounds For Deportation, 9th Circ. Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 7, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a Honduran man's bid to stay in the U.S., finding that his conviction in California for possessing a forged social security card with a counterfeit government seal is grounds for deportation as a crime involving moral turpitude. Affirming an earlier decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals, a three-judge panel rejected Pedro Antonio Vasquez-Borjas' argument that the California statute he was convicted under has three clauses and that the intent to defraud is not contained in the clause that formed the basis of his conviction. Instead, prior state court rulings make clear that the intent to defraud...

