Biden Uses Trade Pact To Crack Down On Stellantis Plant

By Alyssa Aquino (June 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is using the North American trade pact to scrutinize alleged labor violations for a fourth time, asking Mexico to probe whether an auto-parts facility owned by automobile maker Stellantis was trampling workers' organizing rights. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai sought the probe into the Teksid Hierro de Mexico S.A. de C.V. plant in Frontera, Mexico, after receiving allegations that facility staff were being denied their free association and collective bargaining rights. After reviewing the petition, the officials have found "sufficient credible evidence" of a denial of rights, they said. "The U.S....

