Chinese Developer Seeks US Recognition For $1.4B Reorg

By Rick Archer (June 6, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A major Chinese real estate developer is asking a New York bankruptcy judge for U.S. recognition of its Cayman Islands restructuring proceedings, saying it is seeking to restructure $1.4 billion in bond debt as it deals with a tightening housing and credit market. In papers filed with the court Friday, Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. said it had reached a deal with the holders of nearly 80% of its bonds on a restructuring plan after plunging housing sales saw it default on multiple bond payments in the last seven months. According to its court filings, Modern Land was founded in 2006...

