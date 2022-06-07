7th Circ. Rejects Limo Company's Bid To Revive COVID Suit

By Celeste Bott (June 7, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit continued its recent pattern of siding with insurers in COVID-19 coverage disputes when it affirmed the dismissal of one such suit brought by a Chicago-based limousine company against Cincinnati Insurance, agreeing that the virus didn't physically alter the company's property. In those prior rulings on claims brought against insurers by a movie theater chain and a dental office, the appellate court held that under Illinois law there must be a physical alteration to property to show a "direct physical loss," and that the mere presence of the COVID-19 virus doesn't constitute that kind of physical damage. On Monday,...

