Louisiana, API Urge DC Circ. To Revive Offshore Lease Sale

By Clark Mindock (June 7, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Louisiana and the American Petroleum Institute have told the D.C. Circuit that a lower court upended long-standing processes for analyzing environmental impacts of energy projects by vacating the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, and called for it to be revived. In separate briefs filed with the appellate court Monday, the state and the industry group argued a lower court judge held the U.S. Department of the Interior to an unreasonable level of scrutiny over the sale, which went beyond what had previously been required of the government when evaluating potential leasing. The groups said there were...

