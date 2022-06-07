'Buffalo Wings' Creator Accuses Fla. Eatery Of Ripping Off TM

By Dorothy Atkins (June 7, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Buffalo, New York, bar that claims it created the first "buffalo wings" hit a Tampa-based restaurant with a trademark infringement lawsuit in Florida federal court Monday, accusing the eatery of intentionally ripping off its name to profit off its notoriety for popularizing spicy deep-fried chicken wings. In a 33-page complaint, Anchor Bar Distributing Co. LLC accuses the Florida restaurant, called The Anchor Bar Inc., of infringing multiple trademarks issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and mimicking its menu by selling "world-famous" chicken wings and marketing its wings to New Yorkers on social media. "Defendant is knowingly and willingly...

