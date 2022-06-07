Ex-Eli Lilly Worker Sues Over 'Serious' Manufacturing Issues

By Lauren Berg (June 6, 2022, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A former senior human resources employee at Eli Lilly & Co. claims she was fired after reporting manufacturing issues related to the pharmaceutical company's blockbuster diabetes treatment, including falsified batch data and missing regulatory protocols, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in New Jersey federal court. Amrit Mula, who was an associate director of employee relations at Eli Lilly in Branchburg, New Jersey, witnessed these production failures primarily in relation to the Type 2 diabetes medication Trulicity, but when she tried to investigate, her superiors told her to stop, according to the 40-page complaint. When she wouldn't let up and continued...

