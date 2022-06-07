FirstEnergy Investors Seek Class Status For Fraud Claims

By Eric Heisig (June 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Investors suing FirstEnergy Corp. for securities fraud want a federal judge to approve class action status for their case, arguing that thousands of people could potentially obtain damages after the Northeast Ohio utility's stock tanked in the wake of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme. The proposed class would include anyone who obtained FirstEnergy securities between Feb. 21, 2017, and July 21, 2020, save for the utility's executives, directors, and people and entities connected to them, attorneys for the investors said in a memorandum filed Monday. "In total, FirstEnergy investors suffered billions of dollars of losses as a result of defendants'...

