11th Circ. Sends PNC Bank Negligence Case To Arbitration

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 7, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A caretaker who sued PNC Bank over its handling of her now-late mother's account must arbitrate her claims, despite the fact that she was acting as a custodian of the account and not in her personal capacity when she signed documents containing an arbitration provision, the Eleventh Circuit has decided. In an unpublished opinion filed Tuesday, the circuit court sided with U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, who in August sent plaintiff Diane Fisher's allegations against PNC to arbitration. Judge Moreno found that, even though Fisher opened the PNC account at issue on behalf of her now-deceased mother, the court interprets...

