Telecom Owners Say Fight Over Counsel Belongs In Fla. Court

By Caleb Symons (June 7, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The majority owners of a Latin American telecommunications tower operator say a federal judge in Florida should hold onto their attempt to remove their company's legal counsel in an ongoing battle over its ownership, claiming the representation row should not be arbitrated. Terra Towers Corp. and TBS Management SA said Monday their bid to block the Miami law firm Gelber Schachter & Greenberg PA from representing the tower operator — as backed by its minority shareholders — is "completely untethered" from the ownership fight, which is already in arbitration. Instead, the majority owners — collectively referred to as "Terra" in the litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS