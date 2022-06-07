Wis. Judge Blocks Tribal Court Opioid Suit Against McKinsey

By Andrew Westney (June 7, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians can't pursue tribal court claims against McKinsey & Co. for its alleged role in worsening the opioid crisis, because the company's actions weren't closely tied enough to the Band's lands to give the tribe jurisdiction over the dispute, a Wisconsin federal judge has ruled. McKinsey asked the federal court for a preliminary injunction in March to block a lawsuit launched by the federally recognized Red Cliff Band in its court seeking damages from the consulting firm for allegedly helping opioid manufacturers promote the drugs and contributing to related health problems among tribe members....

