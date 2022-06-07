5th Circ. Mulls Constitutionality Of SEC Lifetime Gag Orders

By Michelle Casady (June 7, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Fifth Circuit Judge Edith Jones questioned a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney during oral arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the agency's gag orders included in settlement agreements, in a case that argues the practice violates the First Amendment. A panel of Fifth Circuit judges heard oral arguments Tuesday morning in the lawsuit in which former financial radio show host Christopher Novinger and his company ICAN Investment Group LLC are challenging the gag provision in a 2016 settlement agreement. The provision bars Novinger from publicly questioning the charges the SEC brought against him and his company or making any statements...

