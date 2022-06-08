Former Lockheed Martin Attorney Joins Fintech EarnUp As GC

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 8, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Fintech company EarnUp has hired a general counsel whose career spans three decades and includes nearly 20 years at Lockheed Martin and nearly 10 years at Sun Microsystems, the company has announced. Aileen Casanave, who most recently served as legal vice president at database company SingleStore, started in her new role at EarnUp in May, she told Law360 by phone Wednesday. Casanave arrives at EarnUp alongside other recent additions to the firm's executive team. In a statement, EarnUp co-founder Nadim Homsany said he expects his new colleagues will help "drive the company's next round of growth." "With our expanded executive team,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS