NJ To Mull '2nd Chance' Path For Attys Who Take Client Money

By Andrew Strickler (June 7, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's top court said Tuesday that it will consider a "second chance" ethics rule that could allow Garden State lawyers who take money from clients to practice again. In a decision disbarring an attorney from Paterson, New Jersey, the court said her repeated misuse of client money clearly reached the state's long-held bar for permanent disbarment, despite her clean record and "remarkable" personal and professional accomplishments. But a unanimous court also said it would form a committee to analyze whether the state's "automatic" disbarment rule for misappropriation should stand, or if the state should join dozens of other jurisdictions that...

