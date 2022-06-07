Chevron, Others To Fund $41.6M Cleanup Of Del. Landfill

By Morgan Conley (June 7, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Waste Management unit, Chevron USA, and Occidental Chemical Corp. are part of a 21-company group that agreed to handle an estimated $41.6 million bill to clean up a Superfund site in Delaware, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. The group of companies, which also includes Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Honeywell International Inc., Bayer CropScience Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. and The Chemours Co., signed onto the settlement with the federal government and the state of Delaware. The agreement resolves claims that they are liable for the costs of cleaning up hazardous substances at the 27-acre...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS