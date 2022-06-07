Rogers, Shaw Defend $20B Merger To Canadian Tribunal

By Isaac Monterose (June 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications corporations Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. defended their planned $20 billion merger in Canadian antitrust tribunal proceedings, arguing that the merger won't negatively impact competition in the Canadian wireless services industry. In separate responses filed Friday, the companies told the tribunal that Rogers' acquisition of Shaw will increase competition in their industry. The companies also claimed that combining their wireless and wireline networks would benefit the Canadian economy by saving money, providing better quality services and reducing real estate and equipment redundancies. The companies recently agreed to postpone closing the transaction to wait for the Canadian Competition Tribunal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS