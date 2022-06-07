Texas AG's In-House Lawyer Leaves To Help Campaign

By Jessica Corso (June 7, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The chief legal counsel to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leaving the attorney general's office to rejoin private practice, where he'll serve as outside counsel for Paxton's reelection campaign, according to an announcement Tuesday. Murtaza Sutarwalla has served as deputy attorney general for legal counsel at the Texas attorney general's office since February 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, he served as chief legal counsel to Paxton and his staff and also oversaw seven legal divisions, including the public finance and opinions divisions, according to the attorney general's office. He is leaving the post to rejoin Houston-based...

