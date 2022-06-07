Oracle Closing $28B Cerner Deal After Antitrust Nods

By Matthew Perlman (June 7, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. said it plans to close its $28.3 billion acquisition of medical records giant Cerner Corp. on Wednesday, about a week after receiving the last required approvals for the transaction from antitrust enforcers. Oracle said in a terse statement Tuesday that Cerner shareholders tendered 69.2% of the company's outstanding shares in response to its tender offer and that it now expects to close the acquisition Wednesday. "Oracle Corporation announced that a majority of the outstanding shares of Cerner Corporation were validly tendered, and the other conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied or waived," the statement said. On June...

