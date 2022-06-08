Broadcaster Org. Says Geotargeting Co. Tried To 'Catfish' FCC

By Isaac Monterose (June 8, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Broadcasters slammed GeoBroadcast Solutions LLC's attempt to "catfish" the Federal Communications Commission with "cherry-picked" methods for testing geotargeting broadcasting technology in a bid to support a proposed FCC rule that will allow FM booster stations to create geotargeted programming and advertising. NAB told the FCC on Monday that GeoBroadcast's field tests with its ZoneCasting technology at radio stations in San Jose, California, and Jackson, Mississippi, were "either invalid and/or useless" due to being conducted in a way that pushed for specific, convenient results. The FCC proposed that FM booster stations, which operate on the same frequency as...

