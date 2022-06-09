MoFo Adds Another Perkins Coie Atty, Tech Pro In San Diego

By James Mills (June 9, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster LLP has recruited another Perkins Coie LLP attorney in California — its sixth since the year began — this one a technology and life sciences transactions pro as a partner in the San Diego office. Matthew Ferry, who spent five years at Perkins Coie, joins the Morrison Foerster life sciences transactions and licensing and technology transactions groups, the firm announced Tuesday. He is experienced handling technology and life science transactions as well as licensing deals. He handles everything from early-stage startup issues to venture capital to C-Suite exits. "Morrison Foerster is a well-known global life sciences and technology leader with exceptional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS