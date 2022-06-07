Supreme Court Told IPRs Flout Due Process For Patentees

By Ryan Davis (June 7, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A company whose video patents were invalidated in inter partes reviews requested by Amazon has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that it is unconstitutional for the same Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel to both institute reviews and issue final decisions. In a May 16 cert petition docketed Monday, CustomPlay LLC argued that the America Invents Act clearly established a "bifurcated" structure, in which the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office must decide whether to institute review, and that the board can only issue final decisions. The director has delegated the authority to institute reviews to the...

