MD Helicopter Says Stalking Horse Is Only Offer In Ch. 11 Sale

By Rick Archer (June 7, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Arizona-based MD Helicopters Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it has accepted a $210 million credit bid for its assets, saying no other qualified buyers stepped up to challenge the stalking horse offer from a creditor consortium. MD Helicopters told a Delaware bankruptcy judge in Wilmington on Tuesday that it has accepted a $210 million credit bid for its assets. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The flagship of distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton's now collapsed Patriarch Partners company rehabilitation empire filed a notice saying that the Friday bid deadline had passed with no other qualified offers, and that as a result...

