Canadian Solar, Solaria Settle Patent Fight In Calif., ITC

By Dani Kass (June 7, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Canadian Solar Inc. has agreed not to make and sell certain solar panels — which it had already discontinued — after a U.S. International Trade Commission judge said the products infringe two Solaria Corp. patents. Solaria and Canadian Solar entered into a settlement ending the multivenue litigation with no payment, but a promise from the latter to keep certain shingle solar modules off the market for seven years, according to ITC filings. The ITC dismissed its investigation on Monday, after which a California federal judge dismissed with prejudice the related infringement litigation Tuesday. The ITC case originally featured one other patent...

