ICE To Consider Military Service In Deportation Decisions

By Mike LaSusa (June 7, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take into account whether noncitizens have served in the U.S. military when making decisions about whether to try to deport them, the agency announced Tuesday. Military service by a noncitizen or someone in their immediate family will be considered a "mitigating factor" that weighs against deportation under the new policy, which was issued May 23 but made public Tuesday. "ICE values the incredible contributions of noncitizens who have served in the U.S. military," ICE acting Director Tae D. Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. The policy requires ICE officers and agents to ask noncitizens whether...

