Pizzeria Drops Appeal For Coverage Of IP Infringement Suit

By Riley Murdock (June 7, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois pizzeria has agreed to drop its appeal of a federal court ruling that said it isn't entitled to insurance coverage for a trademark infringement suit from a larger, similarly named chain. Ledo's Inc. withdrew its appeal in the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday, voluntarily ending its attempt to have AMCO Insurance Co. pay to defend it against a suit from Ledo Pizza System Inc., a Maryland-based chain with more than 100 locations in six states that owns the trademark for "Ledo Pizza." An Illinois federal judge ruled in favor of AMCO in February, finding no merit in Ledo's' argument that...

