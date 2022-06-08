Ga. Judge Immune In Suit Over His Denial Of Gun License

By Emily Sides (June 8, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia probate judge is protected by judicial immunity in a suit alleging that he improperly denied a state license to carry weapons to a man who had previously been convicted of misdemeanor assault, a state appellate court found on Tuesday. In an opinion, Presiding Judge Stephen Louis A. Dillard denied damages to Gregory Allen Hise in his suit against Chatham County Probate Judge Thomas C. Bordeaux Jr., reaffirming a lower court's decision to dismiss the suit and found that Judge Bordeaux has judicial immunity against Hise's claims. Vice Chief Judge Amanda H. Mercier and Judge Todd Markle concurred in the...

