6th Circ. Shoots Down BCBS' Request To Rethink ERISA Loss

By Emily Brill (June 8, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe can keep its victory in a lawsuit alleging Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan overcharged for hospital visits, the Sixth Circuit held, denying the insurer's bid for the court to revisit the case. The appellate court said Tuesday that BCBSM's petition for a rehearing didn't raise any issues that weren't covered during the deliberations that produced a ruling in the tribe's favor in April. The ruling reversed a 2-year-old BCBSM win in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The case, filed in 2016, accused BCBSM of charging hidden fees and failing to take advantage of...

