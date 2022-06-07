FCC Might Allow Some FM Radio To Stay In TV Band

By Christopher Cole (June 7, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it will explore a possible rule to let some low-power TV stations continue to provide FM radio service as an added service under certain conditions. The FCC adopted a notice of proposed rulemaking in order to accept comments on how the rules for channel 6 digital low-power television stations' airing of analog radio signals, known as FM6, should be handled. Although the radio broadcasts operate on the slice of the airwaves reserved for TV stations, their programming can be picked up by standard FM receivers. The commission had been set to consider the issue at...

