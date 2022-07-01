Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (July 1, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Ian Brandt Ian Brandt has joined Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP as a partner in New York. Brandt counsels boards of residential condos and co-ops and also represents apartment owners and homeowners' associations on a variety of shareholder rights and corporate governance matters. Hillary Ellis Hillary Ellis has joined Polsinelli PC as a shareholder in the firm's Denver office. Ellis works on various purchase and sale, development, financing and leasing matters for a variety of asset classes, and also has experience negotiating construction loans. Three lawyers have left DLA Piper to join Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP in Frankfurt, Germany. Torsten...

