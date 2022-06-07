Tivity Investors Win Cert. In Suit Over $1.3B Nutrisystem Deal

By Lauren Berg (June 7, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge Tuesday certified a class of Tivity Health Inc. investors who blame the healthcare company and its executives for a steep stock slump tied to its $1.3 billion acquisition of Nutrisystem Inc. U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. in a 21-page order certified a class of investors led by Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 33 Pension Fund after finding that questions common to the class members predominate over any questions affecting only individuals. The class includes anyone who acquired Tivity stock between March 8, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2020, according to the order, which appoints Robbins Geller...

