Geico Can't Ax $5.2M Award Against Policyholder In HPV Case

By Ganesh Setty (June 8, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A $5.2 million arbitration award over a woman's claim she contracted HPV during sexual encounters in a Geico policyholder's automobile was affirmed by a Missouri appeals court, rejecting Geico's arguments that it was denied the proper opportunity to defend its interests before the trial court. A three-judge panel found Tuesday that even though the trial court's award confirmation came the same day it let Geico intervene, the applicable version of the law at the time of the encounters only required Geico to be given proper notice of a pre-arbitration agreement between the woman and policyholder. Under that agreement, she and the...

