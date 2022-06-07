3rd Circ. Mulls Keeping Grenfell Fire Liability Case In UK

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 7, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing plaintiffs suing Arconic Corp. over the fatal fire that swept through the Grenfell Tower in London asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to allow the case to be tried in Pennsylvania, where the architectural products company is headquartered. The plaintiffs' lawyer, Jeffrey Goodman of Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky PC, told the three-judge panel during oral arguments in Philadelphia that because the case did not involve negligence claims but centered on products liability related to the defective design of Arconic's cladding installed on the tower, the case belonged in Pennsylvania and not the U.K., where a district court judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS