Sonos Can Revise Claim Google Infringed Speaker Patents

By Dave Simpson (June 7, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed to allow Sonos to amend its dismissed complaint alleging that Google indirectly infringed a trio of speaker technology patents, ruling Tuesday that although the Federal Circuit recently declined to weigh in on questions of pleading requirements, Sonos' proposed revisions warrant another try. Google LLC had argued that Sonos could not rely on the search giant's filing of a declaratory judgment action to plausibly allege that Google had any intent to infringe the patents, but U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected this argument Tuesday, allowing Sonos a chance to amend its complaint. "This is putting the...

