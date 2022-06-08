Medtronic Hernia Mesh Suits Transferred To Mass. By JPML

By Emily Field (June 8, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday sent a little over 70 suits brought by patients alleging they were injured by hernia mesh products made by a Medtronic unit to Massachusetts federal court, after having declined to consolidate the litigation two years ago. The JPML said in its order that at the time of a July 2020 hearing, there were only 12 suits pending against Medtronic's Covidien, which is why it denied the company's request to have the suits centralized, even though Covidien argued the suits would "balloon." But now there are 73 suits pending in seven districts, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS