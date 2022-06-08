Pa. Truck Repair Co. Hit With OT Pay Suit

By Eric Heisig (June 8, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A suburban Philadelphia roadside service truck repair company is accused of not giving its field technicians overtime pay after they worked more than 40 hours in a week, according to a proposed class action a former employee filed in federal court. John Barber, who was employed at Bolt Mobile Fleet Services LLC in 2019 and 2020, regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but never received time-and-a-half pay for the overtime, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Instead, he and other field technicians were wrongly classified as salaried employees, Barber alleged. This was a...

