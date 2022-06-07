WTO Leaders Make Push For Deals Ahead Of Summit

By Alex Lawson (June 7, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization leaders on Tuesday made a push for members to reach consensus on outstanding trade issues ahead of a ministerial summit slated to kick off next week. The WTO has been trudging toward its 12th ministerial conference for two years, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying it on multiple occasions. But with the meeting set to finally take place in Geneva beginning Sunday, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged delegations to accelerate their efforts to craft new trade rules across a range of industries and sectors. WTO members have been struggling to reach an agreement in several areas, but the push to...

