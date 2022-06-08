Commercial Tenant Takeaways From Conn. COVID Ruling

By Noble Allen (June 8, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Although the highest courts in many states have already weighed in on how the various COVID-19 health emergency orders affected the enforceability of a commercial lease agreement, Connecticut's highest court did not do so until May 10. In AGW Sono Partners LLC v. Downtown Soho LLC,[1] the Connecticut Supreme Court finally had an opportunity to weigh in on that broader issue. The case involved a high-end restaurant and came to the court based on an appeal by both the tenant and the landlord. The court had to determine three main issues: Whether the executive orders imposed by the governor of Connecticut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS