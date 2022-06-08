CoStar Scores Win In Contract Fight With Ex-Licensee

By Adam Lidgett (June 8, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate information giant CoStar can move forward with most of a lawsuit against a former licensee after a Washington, D.C., federal judge let stand claims that the licensee's managing director wrongly accessed CoStar's database. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper on Tuesday let four out of five claims move forward in CoStar Group Inc.'s lawsuit against real estate development and investment firm Leon Capital Group LLC. The judge found that the complaint plausibly argued those four surviving claims, including a breach of contract claim that Leon Capital Managing Director Sean Wood improperly accessed the CoStar platform after his company's...

