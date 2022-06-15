High Court Says No Clear Error In VA Denial Of Benefits

By Daniel Wilson (June 15, 2022, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a veteran could not seek retroactive benefits after his claim was denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs despite an underlying regulation that was later invalidated as an incorrect application of the law. The Board of Veterans' Appeals had denied a disability benefits claim from U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kevin George in 1977 on the basis of a regulation that was considered valid at the time and later found not to properly apply the relevant law, but that decision was not the sort of "clear and unmistakable error," or CUE, that would allow George...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS