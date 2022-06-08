Nelson Mullins Atty Says Trust Moves Were Approved

By Carolina Bolado (June 8, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Oshins & Associates LLC told jurors Wednesday that the trusts they set up for a prominent Florida doctor and his family were all aboveboard and done with the approval of the doctor who now claims the attorneys helped one of his sons manipulate the $250 million estate to get a larger share than his siblings. In opening statements, Robert Cary of Williams & Connolly LLP, who represents Carl Rosen and his firm Nelson Mullins, said the "decanting" of a trust set up for Dr. Steven Scott's son Rob Scott was done at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS