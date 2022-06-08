Sky Gets Chipmaker's 'Skyworks' TM Blocked In UK

By Alex Baldwin (June 8, 2022, 5:05 PM BST) -- Broadcasting giant Sky has successfully challenged a U.S. semiconductor maker's attempt to register three "Skyworks" trademarks, convincing U.K. intellectual property officials that consumers could wrongly associate the marks with its own brand. The Intellectual Property Office concluded on Monday that Skyworks Solutions Inc. had applied to register trademarks that were similar to — and could "dilute the distinctiveness" of — well-known Sky UK Ltd. trademarks in Britain. The U.S. semiconductor manufacturer sought to register a U.K. trademark for its brand name "Skyworks" and two others covering its 5G-capable telecoms technology, "Sky5." The broadcasting company opposed the applications, arguing that the trademarks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS