Truckers Get Greenlight For Opt-In Class In UK Cartel Suit

By Joel Poultney (June 8, 2022, 6:36 PM BST) -- The antitrust court ruled Wednesday that a trucking trade group could bring an opt-in class action accusing major truckmakers of fixing prices, concluding in the long-awaited judgment that it was preferable to a rival opt-out class application. The Competition Appeal Tribunal has said a trade group could bring collective proceedings against the truck manufacturers, including Volvo and DAF, so long as it narrowed the scope of its damages claim. (Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The Competition Appeal Tribunal said the Road Haulage Association, a trade group, could bring collective proceedings against the truck manufacturers so long as it narrowed the...

