6th Circ. Skeptical Of Reviving CommonSpirit 401(k) Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 8, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Wednesday appeared wary of resuscitating a proposed class action brought by ex-CommonSpirit Health workers alleging that the company mismanaged their 401(k) plan by steering their savings into shoddy target-date funds, suggesting that claims targeting the funds' performance weren't strong enough to stay in court. During oral arguments, members of the three-judge panel repeatedly expressed doubt that the allegations, which focused on lackluster returns and high fees for so-called Fidelity Freedom funds, were sufficient to state a claim for breach of fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Freedom funds are a suite of actively managed target-date funds, which have varying allocations of risk...

