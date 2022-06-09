Shipping Co. Wants Suit Over $200M Accident Award Nixed

By Joyce Hanson (June 9, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Geneva-headquartered shipping company accused of not paying nearly $200 million awarded in arbitration proceedings over a container ship that caught fire 10 years ago has urged a Louisiana federal court to toss the shipowner's suit seeking to enforce the award. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA argued on Tuesday in its motion to dismiss shipowner Conti 11. Container Schiffahrts-GmbH & Co. KG MS's suit that the Louisiana court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case. Further, MSC says, it has few contacts in the state even though cargo was loaded in New Orleans before a fire broke out and caused an explosion...

