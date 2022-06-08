Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Balance Latest To Hit Steve Madden With Sneaker IP Suit

By Brian Dowling (June 8, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Steve Madden Ltd. "slavishly copied" a popular New Balance Athletics Inc. sneaker, the athletic apparel brand said Tuesday in a federal lawsuit that notes the fashion company has been repeatedly accused of ripping off rivals' designs.

New Balance said Steve Madden is taking a free ride off the commercial and critical success of its 327 model sneaker, which has sold several million pairs since its 2020 release.

Specifically, Steve Madden's Chasen shoe infringed two patents related to the New Balance shoe's sole that curls up the front toe and the back of the heel and features circular treads, the suit claims....

