Chemical Co. Sent Shoddy COBRA Notices, Class Action Says

By Abby Wargo (June 8, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A former employee hit Airgas USA with a proposed class action in Florida federal court alleging the chemical company issued piecemeal continuing benefits coverage statements that caused terminated workers to lose out on health care. Douglas Schroeder filed his complaint against Airgas on Tuesday claiming it violated the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act and Employee Retirement Income Security Act by sending former workers COBRA notices that lacked necessary information to enroll. As a result, ex-workers lost coverage they may otherwise have elected to keep. "In addition to a paycheck, health insurance is one of the most valuable things employees get in...

