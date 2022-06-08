Nonprofit Says Insurer Wrongly Withheld D&O Policy Benefits

By Hope Patti (June 8, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit property owners association in a Tahoe City development told a California federal court that its insurer breached a policy and acted in bad faith when it withdrew coverage of an underlying suit right before trial, arguing its policy provided coverage for suits seeking nonmonetary relief. Dollar Point Association Inc. said in a complaint filed Tuesday that United States Liability Insurance Co. owes it more than $150,000 for costs that the association has incurred in defending the underlying suit brought by a couple who owned property in the Dollar Point development. "USLIC has acted in bad faith and breached the covenant...

