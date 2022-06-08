Uruguay Nabs Nearly $6M In Telecom Arbitration Award Win

By Joyce Hanson (June 8, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Uruguay has won a Florida federal magistrate judge's approval of its $5.9 million award against a U.S.-based wireless data provider for arbitration costs after the company lost a dispute over the country's decision to yank its license to provide services to citizens. Magistrate Judge Melissa Damian on Tuesday partly granted the Oriental Republic of Uruguay's Feb. 25 motion for judgment against Italba Corp. on the pleadings, saying there were no issues regarding jurisdiction, venue or the authenticity of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award. An ICSID tribunal granted the $5.9 million award to Uruguay about three years ago...

