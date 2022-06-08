SEC Constitutionality Ruling May Embolden FTC Targets

By Olivia Adendorff, Rich Cunningham and Matthew Rowen (June 8, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- In last month's Jarkesy v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that aspects of the SEC's structure are unconstitutional. This consequential holding may have ramifications beyond the SEC — the decision's logic applies with full force vis-a-vis the structure and administrative adjudication processes of other agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission. Since the late 1990s, the FTC has become increasingly aggressive in pursuing high-dollar cases against some of the largest companies in the U.S.,[1] but during recent years litigants facing the FTC have also become increasingly successful in challenging components of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS